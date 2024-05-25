Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia softball season ends in Super Regional

2022 Georgia college football season recaps -- Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Credit: ArLuther Lee

2022 Georgia college football season recaps -- Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – Georgia’s softball season ended with a 6-1 loss to UCLA Friday night in the Los Angeles Super Regional.

Sharlize Palacios had two home runs among her three hits, driving in four, and UCLA upped its win streak to 13 and swept 11th-seeded Georgia. UCLA advances to the Women’s College World Series for a record 30th time.

Palacios gave UCLA (42-10) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single, scoring Maya Brady. Georgia (43-19) scored its lone run in the bottom of the inning on a two-out single by Lyndi Rae Davis.

Brady added an RBI single with one out in the second, scoring Thessa Malau’ulu for a 2-1 lead. Palacios homered after Brady led off the fourth with a single for a 4-1 advantage. Malau’ulu added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Palacios hit a solo shot in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Taylor Tinsley (17-8) went the distance for UCLA, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six.

Madison Kerpics (13-4) took the loss for the Bulldogs, yielding two runs on four hits and two walks in a five-out start. Lilli Backes followed and gave up four runs — three earned — in 4-2/3 innings.

Lyndi Rae Davis had two hits, her seventh multi-hit game of the season, and drove in Georgia’s lone run in the first inning. Dallis Goodnight and Jayda Kearney each had a hit. Goodnight finished the season with a nine-game on-base streak.

“I think they’re about as complete a team as we’ve played and we’ve played a lot of good ones,” Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin said of UCLA. “They certainly executed in all phases of the game, they are well well-coached, and they play the game the right way. I really have a lot of respect for them and their players. …

“Ultimately, the outcome is what it is, but at this point, we’ll celebrate the seniors that we’ve had and the season that we had, and we’ll spend the rest of the night and weekend talking about the good times and memories that we created together.”

- The Associated Press contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Goldman

CUNNINGHAM
College sports will prosper still if ‘pay-for-play’ becomes reality

Credit: TNS

Man raped, stabbed teen 86 times after meeting on Snapchat, Gwinnett DA says

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA to close Atlanta Five Points station entrances in July. Here’s why

Credit: John Spink

SATURDAY'S WEATHER
Some strong storms possible before dry afternoon, evening

Credit: John Spink

SATURDAY'S WEATHER
Some strong storms possible before dry afternoon, evening

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Busy day at Hartsfield-Jackson as Memorial Day travelers take flight
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs ‘in good shape’ to manage NCAA’s settlement
All options open to find home for Georgia-Florida rivalry
UCLA takes Game 1 vs. Georgia in Super Regional
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

MEMORIAL DAY
A grandson follows in his hero’s footsteps all the way to Normandy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks