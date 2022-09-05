Georgia safety Christopher Smith named SEC defensive player of week

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Smith led the Bulldogs with six tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception. He also made a bone-jarring, pass breakup that resulted in Smith being sidelined for a short while with a pinched nerve in his left shoulder. He was able to return to the game and reportedly will play this week.

Smith’s interception Saturday -- the fourth of his career -- came one play after he was flagged for an unnecessary-roughness penalty. His pick thwarted one of the Ducks’ best scoring opportunities in the game.