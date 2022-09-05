Georgia safety Christopher Smith named SEC defensive player of week

ATHENS -- Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith was named the SEC’s co-defensive player of the week Monday for his performance in the Bulldogs’ 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday.
Smith led the Bulldogs with six tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception. He also made a bone-jarring, pass breakup that resulted in Smith being sidelined for a short while with a pinched nerve in his left shoulder. He was able to return to the game and reportedly will play this week.
Smith’s interception Saturday -- the fourth of his career -- came one play after he was flagged for an unnecessary-roughness penalty. His pick thwarted one of the Ducks’ best scoring opportunities in the game.
“He embodies that next-play mentality,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s what we talk about, next play. We have a guy jump offside; next play; we had a guy hold; next play. That’s the way you’ve got to play the game.”
Said Smith: “Just being a DB, period, that’s just the way I am. Next play. ... One of our four pillars is resiliency.”
Smith also was named the SEC’s defensive MVP of the week after last year’s season opener, when he returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown in a 10-3 win over then-No. 3 Clemson.
Smith shared this week’s award with Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool. Pool had a team-high 13 tackles and two tackles for loss in the Razorbacks’ 31-24 win over Cincinnati.
Smith is one of only three starters returning from Georgia’s 2021 national-championship defense. Anchored by Smith in the back end, the Bulldogs held Oregon without a touchdown for the first time in a game since 2017.
Georgia (1-0) takes on Samford (1-0), a Southern Conference member and FCS opponent, on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., and SEC Network will televise the matchup.
