Georgia remains solidly entrenched as CFP’s No. 1

The committee apparently also has some questions about the Trojans’ defense, per Coorigan. They rank 96th in FBS in yards allowed (406.1 pg) and 68th in points allowed (26.45). Comparatively, LSU is 33rd (338.5) and 24th (20.00) in those categories.

“Looking at it in its entirety, we believe that LSU deserved to be ranked 5 and SC 6,” Coorigan said.

That sets up LSU to be the first two-loss team in history to earn a playoff berth if it can beat the Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Currently, Georgia has been posted as an early 15-point favorite by many Las Vegas sports books.

Another decision that was questioned Tuesday was 9-2 Alabama being elevated to No. 7 (after beating Austin Peay at home), while No. 8 Clemson (10-1) remained behind the Crimson Tide despite a better record and after defeating conference opponent Miami handily at home.

“You know, we’re really looking at the whole body of work,” Coorigan said. “We’re (through) Week 12. People have played different people throughout the season, some stronger than others. Our goal really is to look at the whole resume at this point and make sure that we’re evaluating the entire resume instead of one single data point that you can get sucked into at times. We’re making sure that we’re making the bigger, broader decision.”

After the latest adjustments, five SEC teams remain in the CFP Top 25 – No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Alabama, No. 10 Tennessee and No. 20 Ole Miss. The league had a high of six teams represented in Week 11. Kentucky has since fallen out.

And, yes, there are scenarios that could put Alabama back into the playoff -- and possibly in Georgia’s path. It would involve the Bulldogs knocking off LSU, USC losing to No. 15 Notre Dame this week or to No. 9 Oregon or somebody else in the Pac-12 championship game, and/or No. 4 TCU losing in the Big 12 championship game.

However, Clemson might have something to say about that if it remains a one-loss ACC champion.

About all that, Georgia has nary concern. The Bulldogs are so solidly entrenched at the top -- even after a shaky performance against Kentucky this past weekend -- they could possibly lose in the SEC title game and still remain in the top four. That was exactly the scenario Georgia encountered last December when it lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game last December. The Bulldogs fell from 1 to 3 for the four-team playoff and went on to win the national championship.

For now, though, nobody is saying anything about the Bulldogs. Silence, in their case, is golden.

