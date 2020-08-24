Georgia opens at No. 4 in peculiar preseason rankings

The annual media poll chose to include teams whose conferences voted not to play football this year. The thought was that the poll. would show the players who had no say-so in whether they’d play ball this year the expectations media had for their teams this season.

Those teams won’t be included in the poll once the actual season gets underway. That is scheduled to start with a Sun Belt conference game Sept. 3. SEC teams will begin play Sept. 26, unless the coronavirus pandemic causes a cancellation.