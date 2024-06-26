Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia receives commitment from Florida wide receiver

An end-zone pylon is shown with a Georgia logo and the SEC logo during the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Jeff Sentell – Woodstock, Ga.
0 minutes ago

Georgia landed a commitment from a playmaking Florida receiver named Tyler J. Williams, who is a 4-star recruit from Armwood High School near Tampa.

Williams also had a strong interest in Miami and Central Florida. His commitment moves UGA into the No. 3 spot in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the Class of 2025.

Williams caught 26 passes last season, 15 of them for touchdowns. He averaged 22.5 yards per catch to pile up 585 receiving yards. Williams also added five more touchdowns in the return game.

He is the 16th commitment in the 2025 class and is the third receiver to join the class, with 4-star Tyler Blackshear and 4-star Talyn Taylor.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

