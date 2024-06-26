Georgia receives commitment from Florida wide receiver

Georgia landed a commitment from a playmaking Florida receiver named Tyler J. Williams, who is a 4-star recruit from Armwood High School near Tampa.
Williams also had a strong interest in Miami and Central Florida. His commitment moves UGA into the No. 3 spot in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the Class of 2025.
Williams caught 26 passes last season, 15 of them for touchdowns. He averaged 22.5 yards per catch to pile up 585 receiving yards. Williams also added five more touchdowns in the return game.
He is the 16th commitment in the 2025 class and is the third receiver to join the class, with 4-star Tyler Blackshear and 4-star Talyn Taylor.
