Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia preparing for multiple scenarios with Tennessee QB in concussion protocol

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Connor Riley
31 minutes ago

ATHENS — With Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s status in question for Saturday, Georgia has an added layer of complication in preparing for the Volunteers.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the quarterback is in concussion protocol after exiting last weekend’s game. Thamel noted that Iamaleava was able to practice on Tuesday.

Gaston Moore is Tennessee’s backup quarterback. He completed 5 of his 8 pass attempts for 38 yards in the win over Mississippi State. Moore has thrown 25 pass attempts on the season, completing 16 of them.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the uncertainty is “a dilemma” and that he didn’t have much detail about Iamaleava’s injury. However, Georgia will have to be ready in the event that he is able to play.

“Nico’s such a high-level athlete and some of the runs he’s made, I knew the kid was a great thrower, but I didn’t know he was this kind of athlete,” Smart said. “And hitting the speeds, he’s hitting GPS-wise. And they made a run on Alabama that was really elite. So, just recognizing his skill set is a lot and trying to prepare for kind of two guys, you know, because philosophically I don’t know how they’ll approach it with the other quarterback.”

Whether Iamaleava plays or not, Tennessee will lean on its ground game. Dylan Sampson is the SEC’s leading rusher, with 1,129 yards and 20 touchdowns in 9 games.

“They’re stubborn, man. They’re physical. He is an elite runner,” Smart said of Sampson. “The runs, they run are sometimes nontraditional. They run some runs that other people don’t run because of the space in the box. He’s very patient. He hits small creases. He’s hard to tackle.”

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Heupel says No. 6 Vols should have QB Nico Iamaleava against 11th-ranked Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia’s Trevor Etienne not listed on first injury report for game against Ole Miss
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Takeaways from Georgia Tech’s upset of No. 4 Miami
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech football wrecks No. 4 Miami’s perfect season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

RJ Godfrey powers Georgia basketball to a double-digit win over North Florida11m ago
Inconsistent play overshadows Georgia’s No. 1 strength of schedule, CFP committee says
Bulldogs tumble to 12th in College Football Playoff rankings after loss to Ole Miss
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake