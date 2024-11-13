Georgia preparing for multiple scenarios with Tennessee QB in concussion protocol

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the uncertainty is “a dilemma” and that he didn’t have much detail about Iamaleava’s injury. However, Georgia will have to be ready in the event that he is able to play.

“Nico’s such a high-level athlete and some of the runs he’s made, I knew the kid was a great thrower, but I didn’t know he was this kind of athlete,” Smart said. “And hitting the speeds, he’s hitting GPS-wise. And they made a run on Alabama that was really elite. So, just recognizing his skill set is a lot and trying to prepare for kind of two guys, you know, because philosophically I don’t know how they’ll approach it with the other quarterback.”

Whether Iamaleava plays or not, Tennessee will lean on its ground game. Dylan Sampson is the SEC’s leading rusher, with 1,129 yards and 20 touchdowns in 9 games.

“They’re stubborn, man. They’re physical. He is an elite runner,” Smart said of Sampson. “The runs, they run are sometimes nontraditional. They run some runs that other people don’t run because of the space in the box. He’s very patient. He hits small creases. He’s hard to tackle.”