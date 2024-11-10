Georgia football players on Ole Miss field rush: ‘I don’t ever want to feel (that) again’

“It’s a little different,” Georgia safety Malaki Starks said. “That’s never happened to me before. I ran into a few people, I guess they ran into me, but it sucks, man. It sucks being on the other side, it really does. It’s something you don’t ever want to feel, I don’t ever want to feel again. And like I said, we just got to go back to work, and we got to be better all around the board.”

Ole Miss rushed the field 16 seconds early against Georgia 😭 pic.twitter.com/kGusaXhcTD — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2024

The final score does not accurately represent how complete Ole Miss’ victory was. After Georgia took a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game, it never found the end zone for the rest of the night. As the clock ran down, Georgia players had already made their way to the Georgia locker room. It helped that the student section was on the opposite side of the field, giving most players some time to evade the Ole Miss fans. “They’re more protecting me when people are coming onto the field, you know, because you don’t know what people are trying to do whenever they’re running on the field,” Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said. “People have phones out. I mean, they’re trying to go run into you, hit you, all that type of stuff.”

The win for Ole Miss snapped what had been a 52-game winning streak against opponents not named Alabama for Georgia. The last non-Alabama loss for Georgia came against Florida in 2020.

Kirby Smart is now 0-2 in Oxford, as the Bulldogs lost 45-14 in his first season at Georgia.

”It’s SEC life. It’s what you signed up for. Kids want to come play in this league all the time,” Smart said. “That atmosphere, people want to play in that. That’s awesome. That’s a great atmosphere to play a game in, and our kids will remember it forever. They’ll remember they lost.”

Saturday was Georgia’s final road game of the season. To finish out the regular season, the Bulldogs host No. 7 Tennessee and Georgia Tech, which upset No. 4 Miami on Saturday.

Kirby Smart, Georgia players talk Ole Miss field storming