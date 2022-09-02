Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 3 Georgia 0-0, No. 11 Oregon 0-0

Television: ABC will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio. Marc Kestecher is handling play-by-play. Kelly Stouffer is the analyst, and Ian Fitzsimmons is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81 (Georgia broadcast) or 80/80 (national broadcast).