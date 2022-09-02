Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information

Lots of talent and productivity left the building after Georgia’s run to the national championship last season. The expectation, though, is that coach Kirby Smart’s recruiting machine will yield as much talent this season, but what about the productivity? We’ll start to find out when the Bulldogs open their season at a somewhat neutral site against an almost top-10 team.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 3
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 3 Georgia 0-0, No. 11 Oregon 0-0
Television: ABC will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: The game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio. Marc Kestecher is handling play-by-play. Kelly Stouffer is the analyst, and Ian Fitzsimmons is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81 (Georgia broadcast) or 80/80 (national broadcast).
