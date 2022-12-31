Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information

-The No. 1 seed and the No. 2 seed won in the semifinals of the same playoff three times. Each time it was Alabama and Clemson (2015, 2016, 2018), and each time the No. 2 seed won the title.

-The past three seasons, the No. 3 seed defeated the No. 2 seed. That also happened in 2017. Georgia did it twice.

-The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds lost in the semifinals of the same playoff once (2017).

-Two teams from the same conference made the CFP twice (2017 and 2021). Each time the teams were Alabama and Georgia, and each time those teams made the final.

In addition, here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 1 Georgia 13-0 (8-0 SEC), No. 4 Ohio State 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge as the sideline reporters.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN. Joe Tessitore is handling play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Katie George as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 84 (Georgia)/82 (Ohio State).