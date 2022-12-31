BreakingNews
Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Georgia and Ohio State are meeting for the second time ever. This year, the game is a semifinal match in the College Football Playoff, with the winner advancing to face either Michigan or TCU for the national title.

In the eight previous CFPs (from 2014-21), here are some things that happened:

-The No. 1 seed lost to a No. 4 seed twice (2014, 2017).

-The No. 1 seed won the championship twice (2019, 2020).

-An SEC team won five of the eight titles, including the past three. Clemson won twice and Ohio State once (the first title).

-The No. 1 seed and the No. 2 seed won in the semifinals of the same playoff three times. Each time it was Alabama and Clemson (2015, 2016, 2018), and each time the No. 2 seed won the title.

-The past three seasons, the No. 3 seed defeated the No. 2 seed. That also happened in 2017. Georgia did it twice.

-The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds lost in the semifinals of the same playoff once (2017).

-Two teams from the same conference made the CFP twice (2017 and 2021). Each time the teams were Alabama and Georgia, and each time those teams made the final.

In addition, here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 1 Georgia 13-0 (8-0 SEC), No. 4 Ohio State 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge as the sideline reporters.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN. Joe Tessitore is handling play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Katie George as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 84 (Georgia)/82 (Ohio State).

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

