Georgia NG Jordan Davis on track to play vs. Missouri

Davis’ defensive numbers don’t jump off the stat page. He has 12 tackles in five games this season and just one tackle for loss. But his job is to tie up blockers in the middle of the line of scrimmage to free up the Bulldogs’ swift-footed linebackers to make tackles. Georgia inside linebackers Nakobe Dean and Monty Rice lead the team with 63 and 46 tackles, respective.

“Jordan makes my job easy,” said Dean, a sophomore. “He prides himself on looking at our stats to see how he played in a game. He says, ‘if two on me, (linebackers) should be free.’ He demands double-teams on the inside, so it’s great to have him back in the middle of our defense.”

The Bulldogs continue to lead the SEC and are second nationally against the run 75.2 yards a game. But opposing teams are passing for 262.9 yards, which ranks 100th.