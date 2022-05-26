Georgia makes Todd Monken one of nation’s highest-paid assistants

Monken made the decision to play former walk-on Stetson Bennett the rest of the way. Bennett earned MVP honors in both the Orange Bowl and the national championship game as the Bulldogs knocked off Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Monken’s new deal places him among the highest-paid assistant coaches in college football. While no comprehensive salary surveys have been done for 2022, only three non-head-coaches made more than $2 million in 2021. According to USA Today, Brent Venables made $2.5 million as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, Tony Elliott made $2.15 as Clemson’s offensive coordinator and Mike Elko made $2.1 million as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator last year. All three are now head coaches, at Oklahoma, Virginia and Duke, respectively.

Monken also is a former head coach. He led the Southern Miss program from 2013-15. But before coming to Georgia in 2020, the 56-year-old native of Wheaton, Ill., spent four seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator.

Monken reportedly had several offers to return to the NFL or to move on to other major-college programs as a coordinator after last season. Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly asked Monken to join him at LSU, according to published reports.

Next season, Monken will welcome back seven starters and 28 returning lettermen to the Georgia offense. Bennett also is returning for a sixth collegiate season.