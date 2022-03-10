Georgia makes official its split with Tom Crean

What’s not immediately known is whether Crean will accept those terms. Had he continued as the Bulldogs’ coach, they would have owed him $7.2 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned that Crean retained lawyer Tom Mars to represent him. Crean’s agent, Jordan Bazant of New York, also is a lawyer.

Mars said Thursday he would have no comment about UGA’s move. Earlier in the day, Mars pointed out that the language in Crean’s contract required a written termination notice seven days before any separation action could take place. UGA did not deliver that notice until Thursday.

Mars is a Northwest Arkansas-based trial lawyer and former litigator for Walmart who practiced law in Atlanta until recently. He is best known for representing NCAA athletes on eligibility matters and led efforts to change legislation to allow one-time transfers.

After working for a time on the NCAA enforcement’s complex-case unit, Mars is back to representing coaches in contract disputes. Recent clients have included Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. He successfully represented former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt in a lawsuit against the school.

Brooks offered Crean the opportunity to resign Feb. 23 and accept the $3.2 million buyout, but Crean refused, people familiar with the situation told the AJC. Why the Bulldogs did not submit a notice of termination to Crean a week ago is unclear. If they had, they could have announced a separation this week. Instead, Georgia will have to wait until next week to make Crean’s dismissal official.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are carrying on a coaching search in earnest with the assistance of the Atlanta-based search firm of Parker Executive Search. Two of Georgia’s targets – USC’s Andy Enfield and Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes – accepted contract extensions from their current employers.

At least two other candidates remain in play in Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates and Xavier associate head coach Jonas Hayes. Both of their teams were eliminated in conference tournaments this week, with Hayes’ Musketeers getting bounced in overtime by Butler in the Big East Tournament in New York.

Furman coach Bob Richey and Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris are among numerous mid-level head coaches who have expressed interest in UGA’s opening, according to people familiar with the situation.