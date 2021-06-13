Georgia makes history with new track and field coach

Caryl Smith Gilbert, who led the USC women to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championship and the men to another top-5 finish, has been named Georgia’s Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field. Credit: Photo courtesy of USC Credit: Photo courtesy of USC

Smith Gilbert had an extremely successful career not only with the Trojans and before that at Central Florida and Tennessee. Coming to Georgia brings her family back to the South, where she flourished for years as an assistant coach for the Vols and met her husband, former Alabama and NFL linebacker Greg Gilbert. They have three boys: Alex, Spencer and Osiris. Spencer is a junior linebacker on Southern Cal’s football team.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the University of Georgia’s Cross Country and Track & Field program,” Smith Gilbert said in a statement. “Georgia combines elite athletics and academics with outstanding leadership, in a premier athletics conference. When I spoke to (Atletic Director) Josh (Brooks), I was immediately impressed with his vision and passion for Georgia athletics and track and field. I’m thankful to President (Jere) Morehead and Josh for leading the way, and opening doors for women and particularly women of color. It’s an honor to be Georgia’s first female head coach of a men’s sport. I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA’s strong program and compete for and win SEC and national championships. I am excited to get started in Athens.”

Smith Gilbert, 52, led USC to the 2018 NCAA women’s outdoor championship. The Trojan women were second in both the indoor and outdoor championships in 2019 and she was named national women’s coach of the year for both the indoor and outdoor track seasons. During the seven seasons prior to this one, Smith Gilbert’s teams won 20 individual NCAA titles, had 184 athletes named All-American and won 60 Pac-12 titles. USC has never finished below second in the Pac 12 during Smith Gilbert’s tenure.

Before to USC, Smith Gilbert was named Conference USA Coach of the Year six times while at UCF. Her women’s team there finished fifth in both the indoor and outdoor championships of 2013.

Smith Gilbert was herself a sprinter. While running track at UCLA, she simultaneously was the NCAA indoor and outdoor record holder in the 55-meter and 60-meter dash. A native of Denver, Colo., Smith Gilbert was the three-time state champion in the 100-meter and two-time state champion in the 200-meter and long jump.

Smith has a bachelor’s degree and film and television from UCLA. She also earned master’s degrees in sport management and sport psychology while at Tennessee.

The Georiga women finished third and the men finished eighth at the national championships this weekend.

“We are so thankful to Petros for all he has done for UGA track and field during his tenure,” Brooks said in a statement. “He has elevated the profile for our program, made Georgia track and field consistently successful on the national stage and won two national championships. He established a firm foundation that we will be able to continue to build upon. We wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career.”