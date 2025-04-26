Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia makes another transfer portal addition, brings in UCF offensive lineman

Bulldogs land commitment from former Grayson player Waltclaire Flynn Jr.
Georgia football-Buster Faulkner-Georgia Tech

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Georgia helmet sits on the stage for the news conference at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AJC 2022)
1 hour ago

Georgia isn’t done in the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs landed a commitment Saturday morning from University of Central Florida offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr.

Flynn signed with UCF as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Grayson High School in Loganville. Flynn redshirted in his first year at UCF, giving him four years of eligibility remaining.

ExploreWhat’s at stake for Georgia football heading into final rounds of the 2025 NFL draft

Flynn shared the announcement on social media.

Flynn is the fourth addition Georgia has made via the spring transfer portal. He joins Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie, Illinois running back Joshua McCray and Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton. In total, Georgia has added 10 players via the transfer portal.

While Georgia has seen 16 players depart the program via the transfer portal, only one was an offensive lineman. That was Marques Easley, who had been indefinitely suspended from the program after a reckless driving arrest. He has not announced his next destination.

ExploreRead more about the Bulldogs

Georgia has to replace four starters on the offensive line, as three were drafted during the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Drew Bobo is expected to be the team’s starting center, taking over for Jared Wilson in 2025. His backup is 2024 signee Malachi Tolliver. The Bulldogs also signed Cortez Smith Jr. as a member of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Flynn is most likely to play center collegiately.

The transfer portal closed Friday, but players can still commit to a new school, so long as they were already in the transfer portal.

Georgia football players who entered the transfer portal

Georgia football players added from the transfer portal

Georgia defensive back Chris Peal (27), shown during the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2023, will finish his college football career somewhere other than in Athens. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

