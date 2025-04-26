Georgia makes another transfer portal addition, brings in UCF offensive lineman

Flynn shared the announcement on social media.

BREAKING: UCF transfer IOL Waltclaire Flynn Jr. has Committed to Georgia, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 300 IOL will have 4 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/nXRcTV3iDj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2025

Flynn is the fourth addition Georgia has made via the spring transfer portal. He joins Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie, Illinois running back Joshua McCray and Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton. In total, Georgia has added 10 players via the transfer portal.

While Georgia has seen 16 players depart the program via the transfer portal, only one was an offensive lineman. That was Marques Easley, who had been indefinitely suspended from the program after a reckless driving arrest. He has not announced his next destination.

Georgia has to replace four starters on the offensive line, as three were drafted during the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Drew Bobo is expected to be the team’s starting center, taking over for Jared Wilson in 2025. His backup is 2024 signee Malachi Tolliver. The Bulldogs also signed Cortez Smith Jr. as a member of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Flynn is most likely to play center collegiately.

The transfer portal closed Friday, but players can still commit to a new school, so long as they were already in the transfer portal.

