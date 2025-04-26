Georgia makes another transfer portal addition, brings in UCF offensive lineman

Georgia isn’t done in the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs landed a commitment Saturday morning from University of Central Florida offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr.
Flynn signed with UCF as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Grayson High School in Loganville. Flynn redshirted in his first year at UCF, giving him four years of eligibility remaining.
Flynn shared the announcement on social media.
Flynn is the fourth addition Georgia has made via the spring transfer portal. He joins Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie, Illinois running back Joshua McCray and Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton. In total, Georgia has added 10 players via the transfer portal.
While Georgia has seen 16 players depart the program via the transfer portal, only one was an offensive lineman. That was Marques Easley, who had been indefinitely suspended from the program after a reckless driving arrest. He has not announced his next destination.
Georgia has to replace four starters on the offensive line, as three were drafted during the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Drew Bobo is expected to be the team’s starting center, taking over for Jared Wilson in 2025. His backup is 2024 signee Malachi Tolliver. The Bulldogs also signed Cortez Smith Jr. as a member of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Flynn is most likely to play center collegiately.
The transfer portal closed Friday, but players can still commit to a new school, so long as they were already in the transfer portal.
Georgia football players who entered the transfer portal
- Cornerback Julian Humphrey — transferred to Texas A&M
- Wide receiver Michael Jackson — transferred to Purdue
- Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett — transferred to USC
- Defensive back Justyn Rhett — transferred to Nebraska
- Outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba — transferred to Texas A&M
- Inside linebacker Troy Bowles — transferred to Michigan
- Safety Jake Pope — transferred to UNLV
- Wide receiver Anthony Evans — transferred to Mississippi State
- Quarterback Jaden Rashada — transferred to Sacramento State
- Outside linebacker Damon Wilson — transferred to Missouri
- Defensive back Collin Gill — transferred to Charlotte
- Quarterback Carson Beck — transferred to Miami
- Running back Branson Robinson — entered the transfer portal
- Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle — transferred to Purdue
- Offensive lineman Marques Easley — entered transfer portal
- Cornerback Chris Peal — entered transfer portal
Georgia football players added from the transfer portal
- USC safety Zion Branch — transferred to Georgia
- USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch — transferred to Georgia
- Miami safety Jaden Harris — transferred to Georgia
- Alabama-Birmingham safety Adrian Maddox — transferred to Georgia
- Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas — transferred to Georgia
- Vanderbilt running back Micah Bell — transferred to Georgia
- Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie — transferred to Georgia
- Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton — transferred to Georgia
- Illinois running back Joshua McCray — transferred to Georgia
- UCF offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. — transferred to Georgia
Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
