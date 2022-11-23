Georgia maintains top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Top-ranked Georgia, meanwhile, plays rival Georgia Tech Saturday at noon in Athens.

There are two more rankings left. The final ones on Dec. 4 set the field for the College Football Playoff. The semifinals will be played Dec. 31 in the Peach and Fiesta bowls. The national championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Alabama was seventh, though the Crimson Tide don’t seem to have a realistic route to make the College Football Playoff for the eight time in nine years.

Clemson came in at ninth and Tennessee fell to 10th.