Georgia, Louisville schedule football series

Georgia and Louisville have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2026 and 2027, the schools announced Wednesday.
Georgia will play at Louisville on Sept. 19, 2026. Georgia will host the return game on Sept. 18, 2027.
Georgia and Louisville have only met once previously, the 2014 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, a 37-14 Bulldog victory.
Georgia previously announced home-and-home series with Power 5 non-conference opponent. They are:
2021 – Clemson opener in Charlotte
2022 – Oregon in Kickoff game in Atlanta
2023 – at Oklahoma
2024 – Clemson in kickoff game in Atlanta
2025 – at UCLA
2026 – UCLA in Athens; at Louisville
2027 – at FSU; Louisville in Athens
2028 – FSU in Athens; at Texas
2029 – at Clemson; Texas in Athens
2030 – Clemson in Athens; Ohio State in Athens
2031 – Oklahoma in Athens; at Ohio State
2032 – Clemson in Athens
2033 – at Clemson