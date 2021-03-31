X

Georgia, Louisville schedule football series

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs' game with Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Walt Beazley/UGA Sports)
Credit: UGA Sports

Georgia Bulldogs | 1 hour ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia and Louisville have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2026 and 2027, the schools announced Wednesday.

Georgia will play at Louisville on Sept. 19, 2026. Georgia will host the return game on Sept. 18, 2027.

Georgia and Louisville have only met once previously, the 2014 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, a 37-14 Bulldog victory.

Georgia previously announced home-and-home series with Power 5 non-conference opponent. They are:

2021 – Clemson opener in Charlotte

2022 – Oregon in Kickoff game in Atlanta

2023 – at Oklahoma

2024 – Clemson in kickoff game in Atlanta

2025 – at UCLA

2026 – UCLA in Athens; at Louisville

2027 – at FSU; Louisville in Athens

2028 – FSU in Athens; at Texas

2029 – at Clemson; Texas in Athens

2030 – Clemson in Athens; Ohio State in Athens

2031 – Oklahoma in Athens; at Ohio State

2032 – Clemson in Athens

2033 – at Clemson

