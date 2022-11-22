Georgia loses to Alabama-Birmingham in Florida tournament

Alabama-Birmingham 87, Georgia 73

The Blazers (4-1) trailed by a point at halftime but the Bulldogs missed their first eight shots of the second half and Alabama-Birmingham built a seven-point lead with a 10-0 run that Walker finished with a 3-pointer. A Walker jumper and 3-pointer made it a double-digit lead which Buffen extended to 16 with seven straight points.

UAB enjoyed a 23-3 advantage on points off turnovers and scored 52 points in the paint.

Both teams shot over 50% in the first half with Georgia holding a slender lead through much of it before the teams exchanged the lead four times in the last two minutes. The Bulldogs led 42-41 at the halftime break on Hill’s drive in the final seconds.

Alabama-Birmingham was a little under its average of 92 points per game but its total was 23 points more than the Bulldogs had been giving up.