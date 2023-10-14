Georgia loses tight end Brock Bowers to ankle injury

The star tight end had to be helped off the field after a failed reverse deep in the Commodores’ territory with 7:24 remaining in the first half. Bowers had gained about 10 yards on the play when he was forced out of bounds at the Vanderbilt 15-yard line. Quarterback Carson Beck, blocking on the play, was called for holding.

Bowers got up to make his way to the Georgia huddle when he went down on both knees. Pounding the artificial turf with his fist, it was quickly apparent he had injured his leg. He was helped off the field but walked mostly under his own power, limping noticeably. After being examined in the Bulldogs’ medical tent, he was escorted off the field to get imaging tests.

Speaking to CBS at halftime, coach Kirby Smart said Bowers has “a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom of his foot. He’s going for X-rays.” Georgia led at halftime 24-7.

Bowers did not return. He left the game with four catches for 22 yards and two runs for 11 yards.

