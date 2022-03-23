Georgia linebackers have some tough acts to follow

The coaches pointed out that Tindall had never started in his UGA career and asked him how he felt about that.

“The response they were looking for was jealousy, envy, ‘too many really good linebackers,’ the coaches or ‘I should’ve been,’” Smart relayed. “Instead, he said, ‘actually I started every game all four years. I started on punt team, I started on kickoff, I started on kickoff return, I started on punt return. At our place, the University of Georgia, special teams mean so much if you start on that, you’re more honored than if you’re an offensive or defensive starter.’ Everybody was like, ‘wow.’ It meant more to those coaches and general managers that he had the wisdom to answer that train wreck of a question the way he saw it.”

Smart’s anecdotes to the TD Club illustrate two things: One, including senior Quay Walker, Georgia had some really good linebackers last year who are going to be rewarded in next month’s NFL draft; and, two, that the Bulldogs are going to be missing some really good linebackers this year.

Fortunately, Georgia has recruited the inside linebacker position hard the past couple of years. And one name, in particular, keeps coming up in the daily discussions of who is looking good in Georgia’s spring workouts – sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker has been standing out with the No. 1 defense through the first two weeks.

“He goes by ‘Pop’ for us,” Smart said. “Pop has done a good job. He’s getting opportunity, that’s the biggest thing I would say. You could make a case that he is probably where all those guys, Quay, Channing, Nakobe, were in their second year.”

Teammates have been even more emphatic of their praise for ‘Pop,” who played in 14 of the Bulldogs’ 15 games last season and finished with 22 tackles, two sacks and an interception for a 20-yard touchdown.

“Jamon is definitely one of those ball guys,” senior safety Christopher Smith said. “He’s always looking to get the ball. He probably gets more shots on ball than probably anybody. He’s always running on the field, like, ‘Chris, get a punch-out! Get a punch-out!’ So, he’s keeping that in my mind. And to see a guy that young have that kind of mindset about the ball, the ball, the ball, it’s definitely amazing.”

Georgia will be looking to Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey, Trezman Marshall, Rian Davis, Jalon Walker and C.J. Washington to try to fill the voids left behind by that exceptional trio of linebackers led by Dean.

“All of those guys, collectively, have talent, but they don’t have experience,” Smart said. “The only way to get experience is time.”

Dumas-Johnson, for one, would seem to be in line to get some time.