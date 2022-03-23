ajc logo
Breaking: Joni Taylor to leave Georgia for Texas A&M

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor during a game against Missouri at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

Credit: Mackenzie Miles

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor during a game against Missouri at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia Bulldogs
By - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionBrandon Sudge - For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Joni Taylor has agreed to become the next women’s basketball coach at Texas A&M, leaving Georgia after seven seasons, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Taylor took over at Georgia in 2015-16, replacing Andy Landers. Taylor led the Lady Bulldogs to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the second round the past two seasons.

Georgia was eliminated by Iowa State, 67-44, last week. She finished with a record of 140-75 at Georgia, including 21-10 this season.

Taylor’s contract runs through 2024 and she made $850,000 this season.

Taylor’s husband, Darius Taylor, is the Atlanta Dream assistant general manager.

Taylor will replace Gary Blair, who is retiring, at Texas A&M.

RETURN FOR UPDATES

Brandon Sudge
Featured
