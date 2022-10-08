Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized

ATHENS -- Georgia great Vince Dooley has been hospitalized here.
The legendary football coach and longtime athletic director has pneumonia, his daughter Deanna told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The expectation is that his hospital stay will not be long.
“He also has a mild case of COVID,” she said. “He’s better off having the meds through an IV at the hospital. He sure hates missing the game, but he has a great setup to watch all the games all day.”
Georgia is playing Auburn on Saturday at what’s now called Dooley Field. Dooley is an Auburn alumnus and former player. After 50-plus year association with Georgia, this always is his favorite game.
Dooley, 90, was scheduled to make his regular game-day appearance at the UGA Bookstore on Saturday morning. He has authored or co-written 20 books, including his latest, “Dooley’s Playbook.” Over the past 18 months or so, Dooley has overcome a broken hip and a couple of bouts of illness.
Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4. The day before, the Redcoat Marching Band played “Happy Birthday” before Georgia’s game against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The entire crowd of 71,000 people sang along. Dooley was serenaded again the next week at the Bulldogs’ home opener against Samford at Sanford Stadium.
Dooley has the most wins of any coach in Georgia football history, with a record of 201-77-10. Coaching the Bulldogs from 1964-88, he led the program to six SEC championships and a national championship and undefeated season in 1980. As the UGA’s athletic director, Georgia won numerous other national championships in men’s and women’s tennis and swimming, golf, gymnastics and baseball.
