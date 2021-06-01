Georgia lands big transfers in Gilbert, Kendrick

Kendrick arrived at Clemson as a wide receiver and made the transition to cornerback in the spring of 2019 and quickly became a starter. As a cornerback, Kendrick has recorded three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and one sack. Last season, he returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown, and in 2019, he returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown.

Georgia entered the offseason needing help at cornerback and will depend upon young players at the position even with the addition of Kendrick. Two players from last season, Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, were early picks in this year’s NFL draft. Stokes was taken by Green Bay in the first round and Campbell by Jacksonville with the first pick of the second round.

Junior Ameer Speed and redshirt freshman Jalen Kimber came out of spring practice with the lead in the cornerback competition. Also in the mix are Kelee Ringo, a redshirt freshman coming off labrum surgery; Brandon Turnage, an offseason transfer from Alabama who was a safety for the Crimson Tide; early-enrollee freshmen Nyland Green and Lovasea Carroll (already converted from running back); and freshman Kamari Lassiter.

Georgia football players are reporting for summer classes and workouts this week.