Georgia-Kentucky football game gets new date

The Georgia football game at Kentucky has a new date on the schedule.
Because of issues caused by the coronavirus, the SEC shuffled its football schedule and announced new dates for five games and a new time for a sixth, including the Bulldogs-Wildcats game scheduled for Oct. 24.
In a move announced early Friday evening, Georgia now will play at Kentucky on Oct. 31, a week later than scheduled. The game time was revealed, too. It is set for noon on the SEC Network.
Because of COVID-19 issues at Florida and Vanderbilt, two games scheduled for Saturday were postponed earlier this week: LSU at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri. They were rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Because of the issues at Florida, the Gators' Oct. 24 home game against Missouri was rescheduled for Oct. 31. Missouri was scheduled to play at home against Kentucky on that day, so that game was moved to Oct. 24. That move led to the change in the Georgia-Kentucky game.
Also, South Carolina’s game at LSU on Oct. 24, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, was moved to 7 p.m.
Here is the full list of changes:
Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon on SEC Network.
Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network-Alternate.
South Carolina at LSU remains on Oct. 24, changes game time to 7 p.m. on ESPN.
LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA.
Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA.
Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.