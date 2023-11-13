Georgia holds off N.C. Central for second straight win

Jabri Abdur-Rahim led Georgia with a game-high 13 points. Justin Hill (11) and Silas Demary Jr. (10) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, who won their second straight game to improve to 2-1.

N.C. Central held a three-point lead with 14:22 remaining. Georgia went on a 35-18 run and led by 15 points with 2:52 remaining.

Georgia will next face Miami in the Bahamas on Friday.