Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown
Georgia golfer Jenny Bae in field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Jenny Bae of the Georgia women’s golf team is among 70 players who have accepted invitations for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur championship this year, the club announced.

The event is scheduled for March 29-April 1 in the Augusta area.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The past two Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions, Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis, are in the field, along with top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang.

The first 36 holes of the event will take place March 29-30 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Columbia County. The full field will play a practice round at Augusta National on March 31. Then the final round will take place at Augusta National on April 1, with the field of players who survived the cut after the first two rounds.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

