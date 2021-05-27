Georgia golf enters NCAA Championship confident it can win

Everybody is looking at Georgia – a two-time national champion – as a contender simply because it has one of the nation’s best players in Thompson. That distinction was validiated this week when Thompson was named one of the 10 members of the final watch list for the Haskins Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate golfer. The three finalists will be announced on June 1 following the voting open to all Division I male players, head and assistant coaches, sports information directors, and select college golf media members.

Georgia’s Russell Henley won the Haskins Award in 2010.

Thompson also is one of the three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award and was named the SEC Golfer of the Year. He Leads the SEC with a scoring average of 69.48 and 16 of his 27 rounds have been in the 60s. He currently stands No. 2 in the PGA Tour University rankings.

So, Georgia knows it can count on Thompson to score. But to win a natty, the Bulldogs will need four players to go low simultaneously. That wasn’t the case when they finished in second in the Tallahassee Regional, 17 strokes behind FSU. But Haack believes it can be the case in Scottsdale.

“You’ve really got to have all five guys kind of making it happen,” Haack said. “Davis could play great, but if the other four guys don’t play well it doesn’t do you any good. You’ve got to have some help in the lineup with those 2 through 5 guys. Luckily for us, Trent (Phillips) is a very veteran player, Spencer is a very veteran player. But I think the two guys who’ve come the farthest for us are Connor Creasy and Eli Scott, who have gotten better and better as the year’s gone on.”

The Bulldogs have been able to win two tournaments and finish second in three others this season. They feel like they have to good ones to win another one in Arizona.

“There’s a fine line between expectations and confidence,” said Phillips, who is second on the team with a 70.78 stroke average. “For me, I just want to approach it with confidence, put in the work and just go play golf. It’s going to be what it’s going to be is what I’ve learned.”

