Georgia freshman receiver to undergo ankle surgery

ATHENS — One of Georgia’s newest wide receivers will be out for the foreseeable future, as freshman wide receiver Tyler Williams is set to undergo ankle surgery.
Williams announced on his Instagram that he had torn ligaments in the ankle and would have surgery to repair the injury on Monday.
Williams signed with Georgia as a 3-star wide receiver out of Seffner, Fla., in the 2025 recruiting class. He is one of four 2025 wide receiver signees going through spring practice with the Bulldogs. A fifth, Thomas Blackshear, will arrive this summer.
In addition to Williams and Blackshear, the Bulldogs also signed 5-star prospect Tayln Taylor, and 4-star prospects CJ Wiley and Landon Roldan.
All three have gone through spring practice this week and head coach Kirby Smart has stressed a desire to see them contribute early.
“We’ve got to figure out what the new guys do best and we’ve got to bring the freshmen along now,” Smart said in an interview with 92.9 The Game. “We can’t wait until halfway through the season and get them going. These freshmen are going to be talented players.”
Georgia also welcomed transfer wide receiver Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch to the team this offseason.
Given that the Bulldogs led the country in drops last season, they’ve gone to great lengths to overhaul the room.
While Williams is the first spring practice injury, he will not be the only Bulldog to miss time during spring practice. Nine Georgia players in total will be out this spring because of various preexisting injuries. Smart also noted that a handful of players are dealing with soft-tissue injuries.
To date, Georgia has completed three of its 15 practices for the spring. The last of those is scheduled for April 12, which is when G-Day will be held.
