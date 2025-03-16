Breaking: Tornado watch issued for metro Atlanta, surrounding area
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia freshman receiver to undergo ankle surgery

Georgia wide receiver Tyler Williams (13) jogs after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia wide receiver Tyler Williams (13) jogs after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — One of Georgia’s newest wide receivers will be out for the foreseeable future, as freshman wide receiver Tyler Williams is set to undergo ankle surgery.

Williams announced on his Instagram that he had torn ligaments in the ankle and would have surgery to repair the injury on Monday.

Williams signed with Georgia as a 3-star wide receiver out of Seffner, Fla., in the 2025 recruiting class. He is one of four 2025 wide receiver signees going through spring practice with the Bulldogs. A fifth, Thomas Blackshear, will arrive this summer.

In addition to Williams and Blackshear, the Bulldogs also signed 5-star prospect Tayln Taylor, and 4-star prospects CJ Wiley and Landon Roldan.

All three have gone through spring practice this week and head coach Kirby Smart has stressed a desire to see them contribute early.

“We’ve got to figure out what the new guys do best and we’ve got to bring the freshmen along now,” Smart said in an interview with 92.9 The Game. “We can’t wait until halfway through the season and get them going. These freshmen are going to be talented players.”

Georgia also welcomed transfer wide receiver Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch to the team this offseason.

Given that the Bulldogs led the country in drops last season, they’ve gone to great lengths to overhaul the room.

While Williams is the first spring practice injury, he will not be the only Bulldog to miss time during spring practice. Nine Georgia players in total will be out this spring because of various preexisting injuries. Smart also noted that a handful of players are dealing with soft-tissue injuries.

To date, Georgia has completed three of its 15 practices for the spring. The last of those is scheduled for April 12, which is when G-Day will be held.

031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
031425 bulldogs photos
1 / 36
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart coaches during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) jogs after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs' new look at wide receiver on display this spring

One look at the Georgia wide receivers at practice and you can tell it is a dramatically different group than it was in 2024.

These Georgia Bulldogs are poised to emerge as standouts after spring practice

The 15 spring practices will give players a great opportunity to show what they could possibly do.

Georgia football practice report: Getting a first look at the 2025 team

The Bulldogs held their second spring practice, allowing the media to watch various drills. There are plenty of new faces, with 24 early enrollees and six transfers.

The Latest

Georgia's Matthew Hoskins throws a pitch. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Wild pitching sinks Georgia baseball in home loss to Kentucky

2h ago

Home runs carry Georgia to 10-run surge in win over Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs' new look at wide receiver on display this spring

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?