Georgia football’s Malaki Starks serves as campus tour guide

ATHENS – Malaki Starks already has won consensus All-America honors as a freshman and sophomore safety for the Georgia Bulldogs. Now entering his junior season, the Bulldogs’ defensive star seems to be angling for some off-field awards as he continues to establish himself as a mentor to youth.

Over the weekend, Starks served as host and guide for a small group of middle school and high students who visited the UGA campus. Sponsored by Associated Credit Union (ACU), which has an NIL deal with Starks, as well as non-profit partners Next Gen and the Salvation Army, Starks took the youth on a tour of Georgia’s iconic North campus and its conglomeration of academic buildings on Saturday. He also showed them some football moves in a makeshift camp during a midday break.

“I’m just blessed to be with these kids,” Starks said in a video provided by Kremer Communications. “When I was a kid, I had a lot of people who poured into me. I believe that I have a gift not only in football, but to give back at the same time. I learn a lot from them and hopefully they learn a lot for me as I try to have an impact on their lives.”