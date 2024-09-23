Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta grocery store
Georgia football-Auburn kickoff time, TV network announced for Week 6 game

Georgia fans cheer before Georgia's home opener against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 9, 2024, in Athens.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans cheer before Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 9, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By Connor Riley
2 minutes ago

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Georgia football’s Week 6 game against Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Georgia is 3-0 and plays Alabama this week. Auburn is 2-2 and coming off a loss to Arkansas and hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Georgia has not lost at home to Auburn since 2005. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 27-20 last year when the two sides met in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia is 1-0 at home this season, beating Tennessee Tech 48-3 on Sept. 7.

In his career, Kirby Smart is 8-1 against Auburn, with the lone loss coming in 2017.

Georgia’s game this week against Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Game time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Network: ABC

Location: Athens, Ga.

Date: Oct. 5.

Jackson Fletcher (left) and his stepfather Todd May (center) buy beers before Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 9, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

