The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Georgia football’s Week 6 game against Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Georgia is 3-0 and plays Alabama this week. Auburn is 2-2 and coming off a loss to Arkansas and hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.
Georgia has not lost at home to Auburn since 2005. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 27-20 last year when the two sides met in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Georgia is 1-0 at home this season, beating Tennessee Tech 48-3 on Sept. 7.
In his career, Kirby Smart is 8-1 against Auburn, with the lone loss coming in 2017.
Georgia’s game this week against Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Game time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV Network: ABC
Location: Athens, Ga.
Date: Oct. 5.
