The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Georgia football’s Week 6 game against Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Georgia is 3-0 and plays Alabama this week. Auburn is 2-2 and coming off a loss to Arkansas and hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Georgia has not lost at home to Auburn since 2005. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 27-20 last year when the two sides met in Jordan-Hare Stadium.