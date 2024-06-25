Georgia football recruiting heating with summer

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs stayed hot in recruiting this week as coach Kirby Smart and his staff in the past 48 hours landed two key commitments for the Class of 2025.
Isaiah Gibson, a 5-star prospect and No. 1-rated edge rusher who is from Warner Robins, committed to the Bulldogs on Monday night. That followed the announcement of 3-star interior offensive lineman Dontrell Glover.
Those two give Georgia 15 commitments for the Class of 2025 and moves the Bulldogs up to No. 4 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Gibson’s pledge was particularly noteworthy. He was committed to Southern Cal up until a week ago. After a flurry of visits in June, including trips to UGA, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee and Auburn, Gibson (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) chose the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s strong recruiting work is not expected to end there. June has been packed with visits from elite recruits. As is said in recruiting, June visits bring July decisions.
The Bulldogs remain in pursuit of a pair of 5-star defensive linemen, Justus Terry and Elijah Griffin. Terry is a 6-5, 275-pound, 5-star prospect from Manchester. The 6-5, 285-pound Griffin of Savannah Christian, also gets 5 stars from 247Sports. He also once was committed to USC.
Meanwhile, a couple of other highly rated edge players, Bryce Davis of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Julius Holly of Alpharetta, are considering UGA and are expected to make decisions soon.
Like the weather, Georgia recruiting is heating up.
