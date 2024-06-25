Georgia football recruiting heating with summer

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs stayed hot in recruiting this week as coach Kirby Smart and his staff in the past 48 hours landed two key commitments for the Class of 2025.

Isaiah Gibson, a 5-star prospect and No. 1-rated edge rusher who is from Warner Robins, committed to the Bulldogs on Monday night. That followed the announcement of 3-star interior offensive lineman Dontrell Glover.

Those two give Georgia 15 commitments for the Class of 2025 and moves the Bulldogs up to No. 4 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.