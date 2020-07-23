Georgia football podcast: Fans eager to see how good UGA defense can be in 2020

Beginning of the show: The dark cloud hanging over the typical offseason chatter this summer is the possibility that there will be no resolution to the arguments friends and rival fans have with each other. There's obviously a chance the season won't be played due to the world's continued battle with the coronavirus.

If the worst case scenario comes true, many Georgia fans have already expressed frustrations about missing out on seeing what could be the best Bulldogs defense in recent history.