Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,243 (July 23, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the excitement building among Georgia fans about what to expect from Georgia’s highly-regarded defense this season.
Georgia football podcast: Fans eager to see how good UGA defense can be in 2020
Beginning of the show: The dark cloud hanging over the typical offseason chatter this summer is the possibility that there will be no resolution to the arguments friends and rival fans have with each other. There's obviously a chance the season won't be played due to the world's continued battle with the coronavirus.
If the worst case scenario comes true, many Georgia fans have already expressed frustrations about missing out on seeing what could be the best Bulldogs defense in recent history.
I’ll keep a good thought about football’s eventual return and talk more about UGA’s vaunted defense on today’s show.
10-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show for the final time this week to address the key issues surrounding UGA's defense this season.
20-minute mark: I continue our season preview series with a look at LSU and Texas A&M.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.
NOTE: I’m on vacation this week and pre-recorded this show. I’ll be eager to be back live next Monday and ready to discuss any breaking news or hot topic that emerges while I’m gone. In the meantime, I’m using our DawgNation Daily episodes to debut our Own The East season preview. Each day on the show I’ll be breaking down an important position group for the Bulldogs and examining some of UGA’s toughest competition around the SEC.
