Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,244 (July 24, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA’s chances of beating Alabama on the road in September and then winning again in a possible rematch in the SEC championship game.
Georgia football podcast: Evaluating UGA’s chances of beating Alabama twice in 2020
Beginning of the show: I'll wrap up my vacation week shows with some predictions about the SEC's order of finish — including why I think UGA will play, and beat, Alabama twice this season. I'll also discuss why Tennessee will finish lower than some fans assume in the SEC East, and why the reigning national champion LSU might struggle this season.
Five-minute mark: I share my Playoff predictions — including two fairly obvious picks and another selection that's slightly more contrarian.
10-minute mark: DawgNation's recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to provide a snapshot of where things stand for the Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class.
25-minute mark: I continue my season preview series by looking at three SEC West teams that all have new coaches — Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.
NOTE: I’m on vacation this week and pre-recorded this show. I’ll be eager to be back live next Monday and ready to discuss any breaking news or hot topic that emerges while I’m gone. In the meantime, I’m using our DawgNation Daily episodes to debut our Own The East season preview. Each day on the show I’ll be breaking down an important position group for the Bulldogs and examining some of UGA’s toughest competition around the SEC.
·
The post Georgia football podcast: Evaluating UGA's chances of beating Alabama twice in 2020 appeared first on DawgNation.