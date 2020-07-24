Georgia football podcast: Evaluating UGA’s chances of beating Alabama twice in 2020

Beginning of the show: I'll wrap up my vacation week shows with some predictions about the SEC's order of finish — including why I think UGA will play, and beat, Alabama twice this season. I'll also discuss why Tennessee will finish lower than some fans assume in the SEC East, and why the reigning national champion LSU might struggle this season.

Five-minute mark: I share my Playoff predictions — including two fairly obvious picks and another selection that's slightly more contrarian.