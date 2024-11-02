Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia football player penalized for doing ‘gator chomp’ taunt

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass against Florida during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Connor Riley
27 minutes ago

Freshman running back Nate Frazier scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game, diving into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run.

But it’s what Frazier did after the score that will have people talking.

Frazier celebrated with a “gator chomp,” which typically is a Florida celebration. He then did a throat slash, harkening back to when former Georgia player Mohamed Massaquoi did the same during the 2007 game against Florida.

Todd Gurley also did the celebration in 2012 against Florida.

Frazier was penalized for taunting, and the TV broadcast caught Frazier getting an earful from coach Kirby Smart, who was not happy with the penalty.

Frazier is in for Trevor Etienne, who is dealing with a rib injury.

The touchdown by Frazier tied the score at 13-13.

ExploreSt. Simons Island braces for 2 years without Georgia-Florida football
The sun sets as Georgia and Florida fans dance at RV City in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday. Georgia fans arrived in advance of the game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium on Saturday. (Jason Getz / AJC)

