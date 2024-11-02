Georgia football player penalized for doing ‘gator chomp’ taunt

Freshman running back Nate Frazier scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game, diving into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run.
But it’s what Frazier did after the score that will have people talking.
Frazier celebrated with a “gator chomp,” which typically is a Florida celebration. He then did a throat slash, harkening back to when former Georgia player Mohamed Massaquoi did the same during the 2007 game against Florida.
Todd Gurley also did the celebration in 2012 against Florida.
Frazier was penalized for taunting, and the TV broadcast caught Frazier getting an earful from coach Kirby Smart, who was not happy with the penalty.
Frazier is in for Trevor Etienne, who is dealing with a rib injury.
The touchdown by Frazier tied the score at 13-13.
About the Author