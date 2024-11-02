Georgia football player penalized for doing ‘gator chomp’ taunt

Freshman running back Nate Frazier scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game, diving into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run.

But it’s what Frazier did after the score that will have people talking.

Frazier celebrated with a “gator chomp,” which typically is a Florida celebration. He then did a throat slash, harkening back to when former Georgia player Mohamed Massaquoi did the same during the 2007 game against Florida.