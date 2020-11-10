Georgia football hoping Missouri game doesn’t get postponed

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will address the media at his regularly scheduled, after-practice availability at 6 p.m.

McGarity was able to share that the Bulldogs are not experiencing any infections within their football program. UGA does have head coaches for its women’s soccer and men’s tennis teams currently under quarantine because of positive tests. Soccer coach Billy Lesesne was scheduled to exit the protocol Tuesday and coach the Bulldogs in preparation for their SEC Tournament appearance in Orange Beach, S.C., on Sunday.

But McGarity also points out that any team is only as good as its latest round of testing.

As per SEC guidelines, all football teams undergo testing Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday each week. Generally, teams know positive results immediately. However, it’s another 24 hours before they’re able to determine any individuals that might have been exposed.

In those cases, the SEC is utilizing a technology by Kinexon which chronicles who has been around whom and for how long. That data is pulled for each individual who tests positive. If one or more persons were within six feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or more, those persons are considered exposed and must enter the SEC’s 10-day quarantine protocol.

“Eat, meet and greet, that’s where problems occur,” McGarity said. “It’s not during a game, it’s not in practice, it’s not while they’re in our buildings. It’s when they leave to go eat, meet and greet. There’s been no evidence that it’s happening in competition.”

SEC officials expressed concerns about what might happen once the calendar entered the holiday season. Tuesday marked 10 days since Halloween. And, of course, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner.

“We have not been officially notified, and we’re planning to play Missouri on Saturday until we hear otherwise,” McGarity said.

Meanwhile, Georgia also is scheduled to play Mississippi State on Nov. 21, which will be the Bulldogs' first home game in six weeks. Technically, that game could be in jeopardy, too, depending on how many infections and exposures are able to clear the SEC’s protocol.

McGarity said he hasn’t had any conversations or correspondences yet with Mississippi State.

“There’s a possibility we could know something by Friday,” McGarity said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get through this week.”