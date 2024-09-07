Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football honors Apalachee shooting victims with moment of silence

A Georgia football helmet. (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

By Connor Riley
50 minutes ago

ATHENS — The University of Georgia honored those impacted by the school shooting at nearby Apalachee High School by holding moment of silence prior to Saturday’s home opener against Tennessee Tech.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the school shooting while appearing on a radio interview with 92.9 The Game earlier this week.

“News started popping yesterday morning pretty early and you never think it’s going to hit near you and then it does,” Smart on 92.9 The Game’s The SteakHouse with Steak Shapiro and Rusty Mansell on Thursday. “I was at a football game there less than three weeks ago, at that same stadium they were all in, a middle school game. Just praying for all the people there, the community, the law enforcement, the families that lost people. A young coach with a wife and two kids, it’s just horrific to think about. But our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Barrow County and Apalachee High School.”

Four people, including Apalachee assistant football coach Ricky Aspinwall, were killed after a gunman opened fire at the school, about 30 minutes west of Athens. Colt Gray, a 14-year-old Apalachee student, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony murder.

Apalachee fwas scheduled to play Mongame on Friday been canceled and classes at all Barrow County schools, except for Apalachee, will begin on Tuesday.

