Georgia football gets another DB transfer, this one from Alabama

Turnage is a redshirt freshman safety at Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound athlete from Oxford, Miss., will enter UGA as a sophomore and have three seasons of eligibility remaining. When he will be cleared to play remains unknown, however, as it will require a waiver of the SEC’s intraconference transfer policy to be eligible in 2021.

Though he was a 4-star rated prospect and an Under Armour All-American coming out of Lafayette High School in Oxford, Turnage hasn’t been seen much since arriving at Alabama. He appeared in one game during his redshirt season of 2019 and played in three games last season. Interestingly, the only career defensive statistic he has recorded was a pass break-up against Georgia last season. Otherwise, he played on special teams against LSU and received some defensive snaps at safety against Arkansas last season. He also played against Western Carolina as a freshman.