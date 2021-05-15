Georgia football gets another DB transfer, this one from Alabama

ATHENS – Georgia moved one step closer to addressing its depth issues in the secondary Friday when Brandon Turnage announced he was joining the Bulldogs as a transfer.
Turnage is a redshirt freshman safety at Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound athlete from Oxford, Miss., will enter UGA as a sophomore and have three seasons of eligibility remaining. When he will be cleared to play remains unknown, however, as it will require a waiver of the SEC’s intraconference transfer policy to be eligible in 2021.
Though he was a 4-star rated prospect and an Under Armour All-American coming out of Lafayette High School in Oxford, Turnage hasn’t been seen much since arriving at Alabama. He appeared in one game during his redshirt season of 2019 and played in three games last season. Interestingly, the only career defensive statistic he has recorded was a pass break-up against Georgia last season. Otherwise, he played on special teams against LSU and received some defensive snaps at safety against Arkansas last season. He also played against Western Carolina as a freshman.
Turnage’s work at Alabama was at safety, but he is expected to enter the cornerback competition at Georgia. That’s where the Bulldogs need the most help.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Kimber and junior Ameer Speed emerged from spring as Georgia’s starting cornerbacks. They’re competing with redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo, who was limited coming off labrum surgery, early enrollee Nyland Green and converted running back Lovasea Carroll, another early enrollee.
Kamari Lassiter, a 4-star signee, will join the team in June.
“At corner, we’ve got to find guys that are comfortable, make plays down the field, and make plays with their backs to the wall,” coach Kirby Smart said after spring practice.
Turnage is the second defensive back coming to UGA via transfer. Tykee Smith, a rising junior from West Virginia, also will enroll in June. He is expected to play the “star” position and/or safety.