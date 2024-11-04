The Rebels’ quarterback situation is much different, as demonstrated by a 63-31 win over Arkansas.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart leads the nation with 3,210 yards passing and is also the best in the country with a 192.37 pass efficiency rating.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, by contrast, is under fire after consecutive three-interception outings.

The Bulldogs won both games, and part of Beck’s struggles could be attributed to receivers dropping passes and missing assignments. But as a high-profile, high-dollar NIL quarterback, Beck has been exposed to a higher degree of scrutiny.

Alabama is playing at LSU in the SEC’s other marquee game, a night game in storied “Death Valley.”

The Crimson Tide is a 3-point road favorite over the Tigers in what amounts to a CFP elimination game between the two-loss teams.