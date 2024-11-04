Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football favored by less than a field goal against Ole Miss

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates with fans after Georgia beat Florida 34-20 during the NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

1 hour ago

Georgia football heads to Oxford, Mississippi, as a narrow favorite over the Rebels.

According to Vegas Insider, the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (7-1) — just 2-6 against the spread this season — are 2.5-point favorites at No. 16 Ole Miss (7-2) on the heels of a shaky victory against Florida.

Georgia beat the unranked Gators 34-20, but Florida had the game tied late into the fourth quarter — despite utilizing an inexperienced, third-string redshirt freshman quarterback who transferred from Yale.

The Rebels’ quarterback situation is much different, as demonstrated by a 63-31 win over Arkansas.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart leads the nation with 3,210 yards passing and is also the best in the country with a 192.37 pass efficiency rating.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, by contrast, is under fire after consecutive three-interception outings.

ExploreWith Carson Beck off his game, Georgia has a problem on its hands

The Bulldogs won both games, and part of Beck’s struggles could be attributed to receivers dropping passes and missing assignments. But as a high-profile, high-dollar NIL quarterback, Beck has been exposed to a higher degree of scrutiny.

Alabama is playing at LSU in the SEC’s other marquee game, a night game in storied “Death Valley.”

The Crimson Tide is a 3-point road favorite over the Tigers in what amounts to a CFP elimination game between the two-loss teams.

About the Author

Follow Mike Griffith on twitter

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

