Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information

It’s No. 5 Georgia against No. 8 Florida in their annual rivalry game in Jacksonville. Each team’s presence in the top 10 signals another year with a lot riding on the outcome. For the past five seasons, either Georgia or Florida won the SEC East, and the winner of this game likely will add to that.

Each team enters with one loss. Even amid the craziness of this season, the rule of thumb remains that no school wants to test whether the College Football Playoff committee would accept a two-loss team.