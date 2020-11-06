Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information

Yes, the pandemic produced a reduction in the number of fans at the game, which means a reduction of the festive atmosphere surrounding The Cocktail Party, but don’t think that the on-field action won’t remain intense.
It’s No. 5 Georgia against No. 8 Florida in their annual rivalry game in Jacksonville. Each team’s presence in the top 10 signals another year with a lot riding on the outcome. For the past five seasons, either Georgia or Florida won the SEC East, and the winner of this game likely will add to that.
Each team enters with one loss. Even amid the craziness of this season, the rule of thumb remains that no school wants to test whether the College Football Playoff committee would accept a two-loss team.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
Records: No. 5 Georgia, 4-1, 4-1 SEC; No. 8 Florida, 3-1, 3-1.
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
National radio: Bill Roth (play by play) and Derek Rackley (analyst) on Westwood One.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 119/192/963.
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com