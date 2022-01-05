Georgia falls to Texas A&M on late 3-pointer

Marcus Williams scored a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-79 victory over Georgia in an SEC men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
Georgia trailed by as many as 18 points, 46-28, late in the first half. The Bulldogs came back and made it a close game for much of the second half. Georgia tied the game at 76-76 on a 3-pointer from Noah Baumann with 38 seconds left. They took the lead with five seconds remaining, 79-78, when Kario Oquendo completed a three-point play with a free throw.
The lead was short lived as Williams followed with the game-winner.
Oquendo led Georgia (5-7, 0-1 SEC) with 21 points. Baumann added 19 points.
Henry Coleman III has a game-high 23 points for Texas A&M (9-2, 1-0). Williams finished with 18 points.
