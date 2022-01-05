Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia falls to Texas A&M on late 3-pointer

Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean during a recent game. (Photo by Jack Casey)
caption arrowCaption
Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean during a recent game. (Photo by Jack Casey)

Credit: Jack Casey

Credit: Jack Casey

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Marcus Williams scored a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-79 victory over Georgia in an SEC men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia trailed by as many as 18 points, 46-28, late in the first half. The Bulldogs came back and made it a close game for much of the second half. Georgia tied the game at 76-76 on a 3-pointer from Noah Baumann with 38 seconds left. They took the lead with five seconds remaining, 79-78, when Kario Oquendo completed a three-point play with a free throw.

The lead was short lived as Williams followed with the game-winner.

Oquendo led Georgia (5-7, 0-1 SEC) with 21 points. Baumann added 19 points.

Henry Coleman III has a game-high 23 points for Texas A&M (9-2, 1-0). Williams finished with 18 points.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
From far and wide, Georgia fans flock to Indianapolis
7h ago
Georgia has provided ultimate do-over for Derion Kendrick
12h ago
Vince Dooley plans to be there if Georgia wins title
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top