Georgia falls to Texas A&M on late 3-pointer

Georgia trailed by as many as 18 points, 46-28, late in the first half. The Bulldogs came back and made it a close game for much of the second half. Georgia tied the game at 76-76 on a 3-pointer from Noah Baumann with 38 seconds left. They took the lead with five seconds remaining, 79-78, when Kario Oquendo completed a three-point play with a free throw.

The lead was short lived as Williams followed with the game-winner.