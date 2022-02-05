Georgia falls short in upset bid of No. 1 Auburn

But the Bulldogs fought their way back in the second half. After several missed opportunities, Georgia finally grabbed their first lead of the game when Jabril Abdur-Rahim made two free throws at the 8:20 mark of the second half.

After falling behind briefly by, the Bulldogs forged 10 ties and then grabbed a 68-66 lead on Jaxon Etter’s driving layup at the 2:48 mark. Georgia took its last lead, 72-70, on Cook’s driving layup. He missed the corresponding free throw.

After Johnson tied the score for Auburn with 38.5 seconds remaining, Georgia’s Noah Baumann missed a 3-pointer from the corner. That set up the winning drive for Green.

The Tigers got a scare in the first half. Sophomore guard K.D. Johnson ran off the court at the 1:22 mark of the first half clutching his right wrist and in obvious pain. A Georgia player only a year ago, Johnson had just committed a turnover when he fell hard inside the lane. He had 12 points at the time and Auburn leading 40-26.

Bur Johnson returned in the second half without even a wrap on the wrist and proceeded to play the rest of game.