Georgia drops to No. 6 in AP poll

According to the Associated Press, Georgia is No. 6.

Michigan took over the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since it won its last national championship in 1997, in the poll released Sunday. Georgia slipped to No. 6 on Sunday after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama.

Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes and the Huskies were followed by Texas at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. All four are conference champions and all but the Longhorns are unbeaten.