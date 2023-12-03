Georgia drops to No. 6 in AP poll

According to the Associated Press, Georgia is No. 6.
Michigan took over the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since it won its last national championship in 1997, in the poll released Sunday. Georgia slipped to No. 6 on Sunday after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama.
Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes and the Huskies were followed by Texas at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. All four are conference champions and all but the Longhorns are unbeaten.
Alabama moved up three spots to No. 5 after beating Georgia 27-24 in the SEC title game on Saturday. The Bulldogs had their string of 24 straight weeks at No. 1 snapped. It is the second longest in AP poll history behind Southern California’s 33 straight from 2003-05.
Ohio State was seventh, with Oregon, Missouri and Penn State rounding out the top 10.
Michigan is the first No. 1 team from outside the SEC since Clemson in 2020 and the first No. 1 from outside the South since Big Ten rival Ohio State held the top spot in 2015.
Washington has its best ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1997 and Texas its best ranking since it finished No. 2 in 2009.
AP Top 25 poll
1.Michigan, 13-0 (51 first-place votes)
2. Washington, 13-0 (11)
3. Texas, 12-1
4. Florida State, 13-0
5. Alabama, 12-1
6. Georgia, 12-1
7. Ohio State, 11-1
8. Oregon, 11-2
9. Missouri, 10-2
10. Penn State, 10-2
11. Ole Miss, 10-2
12. Oklahoma, 10-2
13. LSU, 9-3
14. Arizona 9-3
15. Notre Dame, 9-3
16. Louisville, 10-3
17. SMU, 11-2
18. Liberty, 13-0
19. North Carolina State, 9-3
20. Iowa, 10-3
21. Oregon State, 8-4
22. Oklahoma State, 9-4
23. Tulane, 11-2
24. James Madison, 11-1
25. Tennessee, 8-4
