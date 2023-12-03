BreakingNews
Georgia drops to No. 6 in AP poll

Georgia Bulldogs fans rects in the final moments of the fourth quarter during the SEC Championship football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

According to the Associated Press, Georgia is No. 6.

Michigan took over the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since it won its last national championship in 1997, in the poll released Sunday. Georgia slipped to No. 6 on Sunday after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama.

Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes and the Huskies were followed by Texas at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. All four are conference champions and all but the Longhorns are unbeaten.

Alabama moved up three spots to No. 5 after beating Georgia 27-24 in the SEC title game on Saturday. The Bulldogs had their string of 24 straight weeks at No. 1 snapped. It is the second longest in AP poll history behind Southern California’s 33 straight from 2003-05.

Ohio State was seventh, with Oregon, Missouri and Penn State rounding out the top 10.

Michigan is the first No. 1 team from outside the SEC since Clemson in 2020 and the first No. 1 from outside the South since Big Ten rival Ohio State held the top spot in 2015.

Washington has its best ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1997 and Texas its best ranking since it finished No. 2 in 2009.

AP Top 25 poll

1.Michigan, 13-0 (51 first-place votes)

2. Washington, 13-0 (11)

3. Texas, 12-1

4. Florida State, 13-0

5. Alabama, 12-1

6. Georgia, 12-1

7. Ohio State, 11-1

8. Oregon, 11-2

9. Missouri, 10-2

10. Penn State, 10-2

11. Ole Miss, 10-2

12. Oklahoma, 10-2

13. LSU, 9-3

14. Arizona 9-3

15. Notre Dame, 9-3

16. Louisville, 10-3

17. SMU, 11-2

18. Liberty, 13-0

19. North Carolina State, 9-3

20. Iowa, 10-3

21. Oregon State, 8-4

22. Oklahoma State, 9-4

23. Tulane, 11-2

24. James Madison, 11-1

25. Tennessee, 8-4

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

