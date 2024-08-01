Georgia defensive line dealing with more injuries at start of preseason camp

Georgia coach Kirby Smart added that defensive tackle Jordan Hall underwent surgery after suffering a stress fracture on his tibia. Smart expects Hall to make a full recovery.

Hall was expected to be a key piece on the defensive line in the coming season. The former 5-star recruit played in 10 games last season for the Bulldogs, making 10 tackles. With Hall out, look for Christen Miller, Xzavier McLeod and Jordan Thomas to get more reps on the defensive line. Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse still are expected to start on the line for Georgia.

“You never have enough defensive linemen,” Smart said. “It’s really important that you establish depth.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Hall isn’t the only banged-up defensive lineman, as Smart noted that Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is still working his way back from a foot injury. Ingram-Dawkins is expected to be Georgia’s starting defensive end. He appeared in eight games last season, finishing with eight tackles.

Linebacker Smael Mondon is dealing with a lingering foot injury as well. He missed spring practice with the injury, as well as the game versus Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. With Mondon limited, Georgia will get to see more from CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Jalon Walker.

Mondon was arrested on charges of racing and reckless driving in July, and there is some question as to whether Georgia will play him in the opener Aug. 31 against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We don’t talk about the suspensions. We have them,” Smart said at SEC Media Days. “I think it’s pretty obvious that we’ve done them in the past. You guys know when we do them. Each of those cases is very different, and they’ll be handled in different ways.”

On the offense, running back Branson Robinson is making his way back from a torn patella tendon injury he suffered last August. Smart announced that Robinson is cleared to practice without limitations.

“I don’t know the number of months is, it seems like it’s almost been a year because it happened preseason last year. It’s not a shock to me that he’s able to start and go without limitations,” Smart said of Robinson. “The load management is critical because you can’t take someone who hasn’t done everything and throw them into everything. We have to be smart about that, but it’s certainly promising.

“I forget what practice it was he got injured last year, but he was having a really good camp,” he continued. “He looked really good, and I remember thinking, ‘Gah, this guy’s about to have a great season.’ Now he has to go back, and you forget the blitz pickups and all the things he missed out on that he hasn’t had a chance to do. He’ll be doing it now, and I know he’s looking forward to it. We’re excited to get him out there.”

With Robinson on the mend, Georgia will lean more on Roderick Robinson at running back. Trevor Etienne is expected to be Georgia’s top running back after transferring in from Florida. Like Mondon, there is some question about Etienne’s availability for the opener following his offseason driving arrest.

Rara Thomas was dismissed from the team following his arrest. Freshman offensive tackle Marcus Harrison had foot surgery, while wide receiver Cole Speer is dealing with a foot sprain.

Defensive back Chris Peal is still recovering from labrum surgery he had at the end of spring practice.

Georgia football injury report