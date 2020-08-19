Georgia defense focused again on wreaking havoc

That is not to say Georgia was bad on defense. On the contrary, the Bulldogs led the country in scoring defense (12.6 ppg) and rushing defense (74.6 ypg). But as Georgia returns nine starters and most of the lettermen from that defensive unit, they are seeking to make improvement in all areas, and that one first and foremost.

“We didn’t reach our goals in all those games, so that’s obviously something we can improve on and get better at,” said sophomore Azeez Ojulari, who led the Bulldogs with 5.5 sacks and 39 quarterback pressures. “We’re still going to preach that again this season and hopefully get over it.”

Georgia certainly doesn’t lack in the area of personnel to get that done. In addition to a defense that includes nine regulars returning, the Bulldogs are loaded at the linebacker positions. Ojulari, a 3-star prospect coming out of Marietta High and the best performer to date, probably was the least heralded as a recruit.

Inside linebacker Nakobe Dean and outside linebackers Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson all had at least one 5-star rating before signing with the Bulldogs. Georgia added more prestige to that unit by landing another 5-star to the group in M.J. Sherman this year. Meanwhile, former 5-star Travon Walker plays defensive end and works primarily at that position, but also is being utilized specialized situations on the edge.

As proved last year, keeping opposing teams from scoring is possible with or without havoc.voc. And the Bulldogs will be making it a point of emphasis againd this season.

“The goals from this year to last year aren’t too different,” Dean said after practice Tuesday night. “We’ve just got to out-do it. We’ve got to execute better. We’ve got to have more havoc plays. We’ve got to take the ball away from people. All that.”

Ojulari has been oh-so-close to making it happen. His 39 QB pressures was among the best in the SEC, while his 5.5 sacks was not.

He was asked if he has done anything in particular to try to improve on that.

“Just working every day, coming in here with that great desire to get better every day,” Ojulari said. “I’ve just been keeping up my training and working on my edge moves, counter moves, just making sure I get there.”

But, Ojulari said, it’s never about stats, individual or otherwise.

“We’re still working on being that great defense,” he said.

As proven last year, keeping opposing teams from scoring is possible with or without havoc.