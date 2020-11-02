Georgia defense decimated heading into Florida game

“Jordan has a chance to be able to play,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful that he can. It is his elbow that’s injured, but we’re hoping to get him in a brace. Don’t if he’ll be able to play or not. We’ll see if he can practice.”

Safety Lewis Cine (ankle), a starter, and linebacker Quay Walker (concussion), a part-time starter and regular contributor, were also sidelined against Kentucky.

“We think Quay’s going to be fine and be able to play,” Smart said. “... Lewis, we think is going to be fine.”

Georgia’s task of slowing down Florida was already going to be difficult. The Gators will arrive at TIAA Bank Field averaging 42 points and 476.5 yards a game. Defending Florida is particularly tough on safeties because of tight end Kyle Pitts. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound junior from Philadelphia is averaging 88.75 yards a game and leads the Gators in touchdown catches (7) and receptions (22).

“We always believe in our next-man-up mentality,” junior cornerback Tyson Campbell said. “We believe in the talent we have on our team. So we’re pretty confident coming into this game.”

The question for Georgia now is which players are going to fill in where.

First and foremost on that front is whether or Cine will be full go. The 6-1, 185-pound sophomore has been a solid contributor since arriving from Cedar Hill, Texas. He has played in every game the last two seasons, starting two last year and all five this season. He’s fourth on the team with 25 tackles, just one less than LeCounte. If healthy, he could slide over to LeCounte’s free safety spot and make calls for the secondary.

Otherwise, that responsibility will fall to Christopher Smith. The 5-11, 180-pound junior from Atlanta has played the most of the reserve safeties. He’s appeared in all five games, played extensively against Auburn and has nine tackles and two quarterback pressures. The Bulldogs also could move nickelbacks Tyrique Stevenson and/or Mark Webb into safety roles or making other such changes.

“Chris has played a lot for us,” Smart said of Smith, who replaced LeCounte when he had a half-game targeting suspension. “He filled in for Richard and came in for Lewis the other day. Chris works really hard in practice. Tyrique Stevenson has worked back there, (Latavious) Brini has worked back there and we’ve had (freshman) Major Burns back there. So that’s what it looks like at safety.”

The bigger problem may be on the defensive front, where Davis has been a particularly dominant force. Davis' combination of size (6-6, 330) and athleticism have required constant double-teams from opposing offensive lines and have contributed significantly to the Bulldogs leading the SEC against the run (80.0 ypg). Meanwhile, Rochester leads Georgia’s down linemen with 50 career games and 21 starts, including two this season. This was Rochester’s second major knee injury.

Freshmen Jalen Carter and Warren Brinson got the majority of the extra snaps this past Saturday after Davis and Rochester went out. Senior tackles Devonte Wyatt and Malik Herring will have to log more snaps, and sophomore defensive end Travon Walker may have to play more inside-technique snaps.

“We’ll know a lot more as the week goes on,” Smart said.