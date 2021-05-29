Georgia defeats Florida, advances to softball College World Series

“We’ve been practicing this whole time to get it done, get it done early,” Kuma said. “It helps (Avant) when we get those runs up early, takes some stress off of her back. We were determined, and we wanted to get our pitch, and when we saw our pitch, to get our swing off, and that’s what we did.”

Lacey Fincher drove home Savana Sikes with a single in the first inning. Fields hit a leadoff homer in the second, and Kearney hit a two-out homer in the third. Kuma drove in two runs with a homer in the fifth. Sydney Chambley’s single drove home Jacqui Switzer to end the scoring.

Kuma and Fincher led the Bulldogs in hits with two apiece.

The College World Series will begin Thursday, and the unseeded Bulldogs will face either Oklahoma State, the No. 5 seed, or Texas, the No. 12 seed. Georgia will make its fifth CWS appearance in program history.

“We are very dangerous at the point we’re at right now,” Avant said. “We’re playing with so much joy that we’re able to do what we want to do and attack the way we want to attack. As long as we keep playing with that joy and competitiveness, we can go really far.”