The scoring was a welcome sight for the Bulldogs. No Georgia player had recorded a touchdown against Clemson since Todd Gurley went 51 yards in the third quarter of their 2014 game in Athens. More recently, Georgia and the Tigers had exchanged 33 offensive possessions without either team scoring a touchdown. No. 34 – always a good number for the Bulldogs – proved to be a breakthrough.

Leading 6-0 and receiving the second-half kickoff, the Bulldogs flew down the field. They gained 59 yards on two plays, a 32-yard catch by Arian Smith left and a 27-yard run by Dillon Bell on a jet sweep right. Bell’s play resulted in first-and-goal at the 9. On second-and-goal, Beck hooked up with wideout Colbie Young, a transfer from Miami, for a 7-yard touchdown pass on a fade route to the right boundary.

Curiously, leading 12-0, Georgia lined up with the intention of attempting a 2-point conversion. Regardless, coach Kirby Smart thought better of it after a false-start penalty and settled for a traditional extra point. Georgia led 13-0 less than three minutes into the second half.

Seeing the relative offensive explosion must’ve inspired the Tigers because they immediately put together a scoring drive of their own. It was slow in getting started, facing third-and-6 at their own 29. But a lot happened on the next play. First, quarterback Cade Klubnik found tight end Jake Briningstool for a 19-yard gain. But another 15 yards were tacked on when Georgia’s Damon Wilson was flagged for roughing the passer.

The Tigers would keep driving all the way to the Georgia 6-yard line. There the Bulldogs dug in. After Mykel Williams dropped Klubnik for a 3-yard loss, his third-down pass under heavy pressure was out of reach in the end zone for receiver Cole Turner. So the Tigers had to settle for a 36-yard field goal and a 13-3 deficit at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter.

With some kinks apparently worked, Georgia’s offense mostly was in gear the rest of the way. After punting on their eighth possession of the game, the Bulldogs went the distance with their ninth. And they did it most impressively, with quarterback Carson Beck connecting with wideout London Humphreys for a 40-yard touchdown on third-and-9. Like Young, Humphreys is a transfer, coming to UGA from Vanderbilt in the offseason.

Georgia’s fourth touchdown of the afternoon was equally electric. Pressed into duty because star running back Trevor Etienne was sidelined because of a suspension, walk-on Cash Jones took a handoff around left end and, first breaking a tackle, somehow tight-roped the sideline to get into touchdown that pushed the Bulldogs’ margin to 31 points with 6:09 to play.

When it was over, the defensive struggle that had ensued in the first half no longer was evident. Georgia had piled up 441 yards, Beck had 278 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-33 passing and freshman Nate Frazier led the Bulldogs with 83 yards rushing on 11 carries and his first collegiate touchdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s defense looks to be stout again. The Bulldogs limited Clemson to one field goal with a second-half goal-line stand and held the Tigers to only 188 yards overall.

The first half was incredibly similar to the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic in 2021. That is, a lot of defense and very little scoring.

The Bulldogs led 6-0 on the strength of a pair of Peyton Woodring field goals. The second one traveled 55 yards and bailed out the Georgia offense, which had retreated 10 yards after Beck’s 31-yard completion had gotten it deep into Clemson territory.

The tendency to go backward after moving forward was a theme for the Bulldogs in the first half. They reached the Clemson 8 before a third-down sack resulted in Woodring’s first field goal, a 30-yard. And Georgia appeared to have executed the game’s biggest offensive play when Beck scrambled and found Bell open down the right sideline. But instead of a 40-yard gain to the Tigers’ red zone, Smith was flagged for pass interference. Effectively it was a 55-yard penalty as the Bulldogs ended up back at their own 32.

At that point, the game was well inside the first half’s two-minute mark, and with Clemson out of timeouts, Georgia basically just let the rest of half wither away knowing it would get the ball first to start the second half.

The halftime stats well-illustrated the story. Neither team generated much offense, with Georgia outgaining the Tigers 160 yards to 76. The Bulldogs had the ball an extra 5:46, but averaging just 5.3 yards per play, never did a lot with it. The long plays of the half were a 31-yard completion for Georgia to Lawson Luckie and a 36-yarder to Clemson’s Antonio Williams.