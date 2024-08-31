Availability of Georgia’s Trevor Etienne in next game unknown

The question now is whether Etienne will be available in Game 2 when the Bulldogs play host to Tennessee Tech next week. ABC’s Molly McGrath, who served as sideline reporter on Saturday’s telecast, said Smart told her not only was Etienne was suspended against Clemson, but added that it was “not necessarily” for one game.

Based on the performance of Georgia’s other backs in Saturday’s 34-3 win over Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff game, Etienne certainly must be eager to get back. A first-year transfer from Florida and a rising junior, Etienne was listed No. 1 on the depth chart that the Bulldogs circulated for Saturday’s game. Smart also has made a point to refer to Etienne as “the leader in that room” when it comes to Georgia’s running backs. A 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior from Jennings, Louisiana, Etienne has the most experience among the Bulldogs’ backs. He rushed for 1,472 yards and three touchdowns and caught passes for another 238 yards in two seasons with the Gators.

Etienne was dressed out Saturday and participated in the Bulldogs’ pregame warmups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including running plays with the offense. But he never left the sideline once the game was underway.

Sophomore Branson Robinson, who is coming off a year-long recovery for a ruptured patella tendon, got the start. He finished with 12 yards on seven carries.

The back who created all the buzz Saturday was the same one who did so in preseason camp. Nate Frazier, a freshman from Los Angeles who did not enroll until late May, led the Bulldogs with 83 yards rushing and scored a 1-yard TD.

“He got an opportunity, and he seized the moment,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs finished with 447 yards of offense, 169 on the ground.