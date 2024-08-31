Georgia Bulldogs

Availability of Georgia’s Trevor Etienne in next game unknown

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) looks on from the sideline during a practice session on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Woodruff Practice Fields in Athens. (Photo by Conor Dillon/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) looks on from the sideline during a practice session on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Woodruff Practice Fields in Athens. (Photo by Conor Dillon/UGA Athletics)

1 hour ago

Running back Trevor Etienne did not play for Georgia in Saturday’s victory against Clemson. Allegedly, that was because of a suspension for some off-field trouble during the offseason.

We can’t say for certain because Georgia coach Kirby Smart is not saying for sure. But considering the Bulldogs’ highest-profile transfer acquisition didn’t play in a top-15 matchup to open the season, that would seem to be the case.

“You know we don’t talk about those things,” Smart said after the game when asked whether Etienne was indeed suspended. “Good try, though. I’m focused on how our guys played today, and that’s the focus and energy I want to put into this. But appreciate the question.

The question now is whether Etienne will be available in Game 2 when the Bulldogs play host to Tennessee Tech next week. ABC’s Molly McGrath, who served as sideline reporter on Saturday’s telecast, said Smart told her not only was Etienne was suspended against Clemson, but added that it was “not necessarily” for one game.

Based on the performance of Georgia’s other backs in Saturday’s 34-3 win over Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff game, Etienne certainly must be eager to get back. A first-year transfer from Florida and a rising junior, Etienne was listed No. 1 on the depth chart that the Bulldogs circulated for Saturday’s game. Smart also has made a point to refer to Etienne as “the leader in that room” when it comes to Georgia’s running backs. A 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior from Jennings, Louisiana, Etienne has the most experience among the Bulldogs’ backs. He rushed for 1,472 yards and three touchdowns and caught passes for another 238 yards in two seasons with the Gators.

ExploreSecond-half surge blasts No. 1 Georgia past No. 14 Clemson

Etienne was dressed out Saturday and participated in the Bulldogs’ pregame warmups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including running plays with the offense. But he never left the sideline once the game was underway.

Sophomore Branson Robinson, who is coming off a year-long recovery for a ruptured patella tendon, got the start. He finished with 12 yards on seven carries.

The back who created all the buzz Saturday was the same one who did so in preseason camp. Nate Frazier, a freshman from Los Angeles who did not enroll until late May, led the Bulldogs with 83 yards rushing and scored a 1-yard TD.

“He got an opportunity, and he seized the moment,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs finished with 447 yards of offense, 169 on the ground.



