Arian Smith returns to action for Georgia

“That was really promising to see him go out there and execute three or four plays in a row,” Smart said of Smith’s effort against Missouri. “And he actually got a catch, so that was big for his confidence.”

Smith is currently listed as questionable for Georgia’s home game against Auburn - the same status heading into the Missouri game. With an average of 32.5 yards per catch in his brief time on the field, the Bulldogs hope to find a way to incorporate his big-play ability into the offense moving forward.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“He’s raw as a receiver, and he’s gotten so much better,” Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “We’ve gotta find ways to use his athletic ability.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.