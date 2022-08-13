Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart

Sophomore offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who missed most of last season after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in the season opener versus Clemson, is “dinged up” with turf toe, per Smart. But the injury has nothing to do with the Lisfranc injury, in some positive news.

“Should get him back,” Smart said.

Also on the offensive line, freshman Earnest Greene’s hamstring is giving him trouble, and he was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage.

“He’s got a hamstring that’s bothering him,” Smart said. “It’s been bothering him really for a couple weeks now. He’s had it since summer workouts. It’s kind of been nagging him. He’s been able to go some, but off and on, so we held him (out Saturday).”

Junior running back Kendall Milton also has had some hamstring issues and is dealing with a Grade 1 strain, so he’s been held out of practice the past couple of days, per Smart. But it’s nothing severe, Smart added.

Smart also mentioned Saturday that freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette hyperextended his knee before camp even began, but Morrissette has resumed running, a step in the right direction.

“He should be back here shortly,” Smart said.

After Day 9 of preseason camp Saturday, Georgia will take Sunday off before resuming practice Monday.