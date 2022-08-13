Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart

Injuries continue to pile up for sophomore receiver Arian Smith, who will undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs’ first scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday.
It’s another setback for Smith, who dealt with a leg injury last season and played in only four games (injuries limited Smith’s freshman season to four games, as well). Smart didn’t know how much time Smith will miss, but the ankle is not broken.
“Arian’s probably the toughest one; poor kid can’t catch a break, man,” Smart said. “He’s worked so hard to get back. He gave up track this year, and he’s an elite track runner. Elite. And he gave that up so that he could have a successful season.
“... We’re hopeful to get him back. He’s overcome so much, and he’s such a great kid. Great family. Such a positive kid. And he keeps getting tough breaks. I know that he’s going to persevere that, and I think he’ll bounce back, when it comes to that.”
Georgia certainly will miss Smith’s speed at receiver, and he wasn’t the only notable player absent from Saturday’s scrimmage (which Smart described as lacking energy, adding the Bulldogs have “a long way to go”).
Sophomore offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who missed most of last season after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in the season opener versus Clemson, is “dinged up” with turf toe, per Smart. But the injury has nothing to do with the Lisfranc injury, in some positive news.
“Should get him back,” Smart said.
Also on the offensive line, freshman Earnest Greene’s hamstring is giving him trouble, and he was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage.
“He’s got a hamstring that’s bothering him,” Smart said. “It’s been bothering him really for a couple weeks now. He’s had it since summer workouts. It’s kind of been nagging him. He’s been able to go some, but off and on, so we held him (out Saturday).”
Junior running back Kendall Milton also has had some hamstring issues and is dealing with a Grade 1 strain, so he’s been held out of practice the past couple of days, per Smart. But it’s nothing severe, Smart added.
Smart also mentioned Saturday that freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette hyperextended his knee before camp even began, but Morrissette has resumed running, a step in the right direction.
“He should be back here shortly,” Smart said.
After Day 9 of preseason camp Saturday, Georgia will take Sunday off before resuming practice Monday.
About the Author