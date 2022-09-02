Georgia Bulldogs well represented at U.S. Open tennis tournament

On the same day there was a large UGA representation ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, there were a bevy of Bulldogs in action over at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where the U.S. Open Championships are being waged.

In all, there are six UGA alums in action in the tournament, three women and three men. From coach Jeff Wallace’s women’s tennis program, Ellen Perez is competing in doubles and mixed doubles; Anastasiia Lopata is in the juniors field and Lourdes Carle was competing in a qualifying match.