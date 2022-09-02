ajc logo
X

Georgia Bulldogs well represented at U.S. Open tennis tournament

John Isner serves to Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
John Isner serves to Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

There’s a Bulldog Takeover in New York City, or so it seems.

On the same day there was a large UGA representation ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, there were a bevy of Bulldogs in action over at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where the U.S. Open Championships are being waged.

In all, there are six UGA alums in action in the tournament, three women and three men. From coach Jeff Wallace’s women’s tennis program, Ellen Perez is competing in doubles and mixed doubles; Anastasiia Lopata is in the juniors field and Lourdes Carle was competing in a qualifying match.

Coach Manny Diaz’s men’s program is represented in singles by former NCAA champion John Isner; Jan Zielinski is competing in doubles; and Ethan Quinn is competing in doubles and mixed doubles.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Bulldogs

Former player Eric Diaz, who is now a coach, gives Georgia seven netters working the tournament.

With Manny Diaz, women’s associate head coach Drake Berstein, avid tennis player Mary Beth Smart, wife of some guy named Kirby, and the late Dan Magill’s great grandson, Arthur Ashe Center Court almost feels like Henry Feild Stadium in Athens.

“It’s been such an exciting week with all of the players that represented us in the past,” Manny Diaz said Thursday. “Whether it’s at our hotel or at the matches, we’ve run into so many people from Athens, including Mary Beth Smart and a lot of her tennis-playing friends who came out and supported Ethan and Jan today. Athens and UGA have been very well represented, and we’ve heard plenty of Dawg barks throughout.”

Across town, UGA President Jere Morehead, Athletic Director Josh Brooks and legendary football coach Vince Dooley were among a group of Chick-fil-A Kickoff representatives who rang the closing bell at the stock exchange in New York Thursday afternoon.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Bulldogs believe RBU rep is safe in hands of Kenny McIntosh13h ago
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
1h ago
Weekend Predictions: Big wins for Georgia over Oregon, Clemson over Tech
8h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
1h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
1h ago
Ronald Acuña: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it
23h ago
The Latest
Vince Dooley, turning 90, believes Kirby Smart will be ‘Georgia’s greatest coach’
3h ago
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
5h ago
Georgia Bulldogs back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, this time vs. Oregon
7h ago
Featured
Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day

Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
13h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
1h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top