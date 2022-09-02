Georgia Bulldogs well represented at U.S. Open tennis tournament

There’s a Bulldog Takeover in New York City, or so it seems.
On the same day there was a large UGA representation ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, there were a bevy of Bulldogs in action over at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where the U.S. Open Championships are being waged.
In all, there are six UGA alums in action in the tournament, three women and three men. From coach Jeff Wallace’s women’s tennis program, Ellen Perez is competing in doubles and mixed doubles; Anastasiia Lopata is in the juniors field and Lourdes Carle was competing in a qualifying match.
Coach Manny Diaz’s men’s program is represented in singles by former NCAA champion John Isner; Jan Zielinski is competing in doubles; and Ethan Quinn is competing in doubles and mixed doubles.
Former player Eric Diaz, who is now a coach, gives Georgia seven netters working the tournament.
With Manny Diaz, women’s associate head coach Drake Berstein, avid tennis player Mary Beth Smart, wife of some guy named Kirby, and the late Dan Magill’s great grandson, Arthur Ashe Center Court almost feels like Henry Feild Stadium in Athens.
“It’s been such an exciting week with all of the players that represented us in the past,” Manny Diaz said Thursday. “Whether it’s at our hotel or at the matches, we’ve run into so many people from Athens, including Mary Beth Smart and a lot of her tennis-playing friends who came out and supported Ethan and Jan today. Athens and UGA have been very well represented, and we’ve heard plenty of Dawg barks throughout.”
Across town, UGA President Jere Morehead, Athletic Director Josh Brooks and legendary football coach Vince Dooley were among a group of Chick-fil-A Kickoff representatives who rang the closing bell at the stock exchange in New York Thursday afternoon.
